Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

