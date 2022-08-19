Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Increased by Wedbush

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

HD opened at $325.21 on Friday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $450,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.