Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut by B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 488,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,968,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

