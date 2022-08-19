Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 33.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 713,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,593,000 after buying an additional 180,452 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qorvo by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $192.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,506. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

