Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,907 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

