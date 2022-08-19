Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,928 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of BGC Partners worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 433,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.27 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

