Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,196 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ozon were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ozon by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ozon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $67.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ozon ( NASDAQ:OZON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $740.95 million during the quarter. Ozon had a negative return on equity of 177.42% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

