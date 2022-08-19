Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $893,000 Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $86.27.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

