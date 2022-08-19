Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $872,000 Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 14.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 523,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 74,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,649.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,724,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 250,390 shares of company stock worth $4,283,723 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

