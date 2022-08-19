Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $910,000 Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

