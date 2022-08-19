Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,263 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of UGI by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 139,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UGI by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

