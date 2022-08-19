Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 8,789 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

NYSE MAIN opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

