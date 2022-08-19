Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

RDUS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Radius Health Price Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Health

Institutional Trading of Radius Health

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

