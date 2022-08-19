Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubicFarm Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Up 4.2 %

CUB stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$44.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.70.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 million.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

