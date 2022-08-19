Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.13. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 70.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 137,841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

