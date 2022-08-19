Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $47.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

RRR stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.27. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $5,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

