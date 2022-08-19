Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

LCTX stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.56. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.