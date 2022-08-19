Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

