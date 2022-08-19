Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) recently:

8/9/2022 – Owl Rock Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Owl Rock Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $15.50.

8/8/2022 – Owl Rock Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Owl Rock Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Owl Rock Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

