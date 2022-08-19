Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 5,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 25,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.57.
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
