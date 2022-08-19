Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 5,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 25,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Research Solutions Trading Down 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

About Research Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

