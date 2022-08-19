Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE QSR opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
