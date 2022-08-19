Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE QSR opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.