Reviewing FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) & Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FaZe and Z’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Z $13.96 billion 1.77 $688.12 million $0.17 38.18

Z has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.8% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FaZe and Z, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Z 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

FaZe has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Z has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FaZe and Z’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% Z 4.77% 2.41% 1.03%

Summary

Z beats FaZe on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

