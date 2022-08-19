RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGCO opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,721 shares of company stock worth $178,617. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $457,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

