Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Major Shareholder Buys $10,919.12 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 3,329 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $10,919.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,955,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,854,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 93.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 106,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 38.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 87,987 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 480.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 286,352 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

