Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Major Shareholder Buys $10,919.12 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 3,329 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $10,919.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,955,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,854,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ribbon Communications Price Performance
Shares of RBBN opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
Featured Articles
