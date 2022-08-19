Richard J. Riley Sells 45,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Origin Materials stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

