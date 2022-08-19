Robert Barrow Sells 20,350 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 20,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.68, for a total value of 13,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,860,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,625,097.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,681 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.69, for a total value of 12,889.89.

On Monday, July 18th, Robert Barrow sold 19,388 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 13,571.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 14,892.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total value of 14,179.55.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 36.2 %

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.90. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.53 and a 12-month high of 2.97.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.05 by 0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

