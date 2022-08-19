Robert Blumofe Sells 5,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
