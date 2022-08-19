Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.48). The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.