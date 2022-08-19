Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

