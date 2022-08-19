Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $126.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

