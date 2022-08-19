Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $32,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Royal Gold by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

