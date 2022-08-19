Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in InterDigital by 99.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 20,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

