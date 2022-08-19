Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $24.88 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.40.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $40,184.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,751.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $40,184.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,751.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,881.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,510. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

