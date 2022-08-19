Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,670.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,670.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,070.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,220. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GNTY stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

