Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

Shares of MESA stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.64. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mesa Air Group Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.