Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,313 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.
Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $99.89.
Live Oak Bancshares Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
