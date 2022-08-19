Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,313 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.