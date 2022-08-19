Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,227 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 104.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Crane Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CR opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

