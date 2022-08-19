Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 516 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in BeiGene by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,135 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $177.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.98. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $426.56.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

