Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

