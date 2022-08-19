Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets now has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.50. 30,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,847 shares.The stock last traded at $5.97 and had previously closed at $6.20.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 608,600 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $31,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

