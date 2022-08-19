Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.91.
IDEX Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IDEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Stories
