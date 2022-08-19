Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Sanmina worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

