Sasha Quinton Sells 7,204 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sasha Quinton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79.
Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $44.97 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.
