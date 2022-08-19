Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,519 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.