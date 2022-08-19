SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share.
SEA stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. SEA has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
