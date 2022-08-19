SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

SEA Trading Down 3.4 %

SEA stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. SEA has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of SEA by 10.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,262 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 184.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SEA by 15.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,629 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.