Sean E. Menke Sells 20,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.68 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

