SG Fleet Group Limited (SGF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on September 7th

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from SG Fleet Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.78, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short-term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including pricing and quoting, funding, procurement and delivery, fuel and toll management, maintenance and accident management, roadside assistance, registration and infringement management, reporting and invoicing, contract revision, changeover consulting, and vehicle disposal services.

