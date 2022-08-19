Shafique Virani Sells 30,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %
Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of -0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.