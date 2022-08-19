Shafique Virani Sells 30,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of -0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after buying an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 690,213 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 595,150 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

