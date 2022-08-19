Shore Capital Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) to Neutral

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 5,056 ($61.09) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,646.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,877.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,622.80.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

