Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declines By 7.6%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

AMKR stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

